12/4/24 WWE Speed result (video), last week’s WWE Smackdown viewership
– 11/29 WWE Smackdown averaged 1,341,000 viewers; 0.40 P18-49 rating.
Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid
– Katana Chance defeated Alba Fyre in the Women’s WWE Speed Title tournament
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will advance in the #WWESpeed Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament? Will it be @Katana_WWE or @wwe_alba in the Quarterfinals? pic.twitter.com/QhpMMqC5rh
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2024
Next Week, Michin vs Ivy Nile for the last Quarter Final