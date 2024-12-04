12/4/24 WWE Speed result (video), last week’s WWE Smackdown viewership

– 11/29 WWE Smackdown averaged 1,341,000 viewers; 0.40 P18-49 rating.

– Katana Chance defeated Alba Fyre in the Women’s WWE Speed Title tournament

Next Week, Michin vs Ivy Nile for the last Quarter Final

