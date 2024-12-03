Last week’s AEW Dynamite viewership

Thanksgiving Eve proved to be a tough night for AEW as Dynamite drew just 536,000 viewers last week, down 104,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the third least-watched Dynamite in its five-year history. In 18-49, Dynamite drew a 0.15 rating, down 0.05 from the prior week and was #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. For comparison, last year’s Thanksgiving Eve episode drew 845,000 and a 0.26 in 18-49.

