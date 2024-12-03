Dustin Rhodes urges fans to enjoy wrestling without negativity, highlighting the passion of AEW wrestlers and expressing his love for all wrestling.

Here's a thought…….Just enjoy Wrestling. Please stop the constant attacking and vitriol towards us. We have the most passionate wrestlers in the world. We do this for you. #IAmWithAEW @AEW and I love and watch ALL wrestling. pic.twitter.com/uLdwAFaQtf

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 3, 2024