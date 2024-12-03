Dustin Rhodes urges fans to enjoy wrestling without negativity
Dustin Rhodes urges fans to enjoy wrestling without negativity, highlighting the passion of AEW wrestlers and expressing his love for all wrestling.
Here's a thought…….Just enjoy Wrestling. Please stop the constant attacking and vitriol towards us. We have the most passionate wrestlers in the world. We do this for you. #IAmWithAEW @AEW and I love and watch ALL wrestling. pic.twitter.com/uLdwAFaQtf
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 3, 2024