WWE set to unveil its brand new “WWE Lightshow” app
WWE is set to unveil its brand new “WWE Lightshow” app for those in attendance at RAW tonight.
WWE Lightshow is a new app that will allow fans to get into the spirit during the Holidays while attending events by displaying multicolor lights when prompted by the company through the app.
The WWE Lightshow app is currently available for download for iPhone and Android users right now.
