WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from Everett, Washington with the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk kicking things off in a commercial-free first 30 minutes, New Day 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth, Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, December 2, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 12/2/24

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. gets us started, and then Joe Tessitore introduces a video package recapping WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn Kick Off This Week’s Show

When the package wraps up, we see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods making separate arrivals. CM Punk then shows up and the camera follows him as he shakes hands with “Main Event” Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

The camera follows him as he continues heading all the way to the ring. Punk talks about being in better shape coming out of WarGames than he did coming out of Hell In A Cell. He mentions taking care of Drew McIntyre in one and helping out his friend Paul Heyman in the other.

Punk says he knows what the future holds. He stands on the middle rope and points. There is nothing there. He asks if we can see it. He says he can see it. His whole career people said they couldn’t see it for him. There may not be a sign, but he can see it. He knows what the future holds.

He says there’s multiple roads to get there and multiple ways to “finish your story.” He says maybe Royal Rumble. Maybe Elimination Chamber. He says the good news is he has a favor or two in his pocket to get where he needs to go. As he continues talking, he is cut off by the theme music of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Rollins tells Punk he should’ve knocked him out the same night he returned. He said he had a chance at Hell In a Cell, but took pity on Punk. That was his mistake. He says nothing is stopping him from doing it tonight. Punk says Rollins talks too much and doesn’t listen. He’s done with his personal issues.

Rollins says this is his personal issue and shoves Punk on his ass. He asks if it’s his business now. Punk takes a fake legitimate swing at Rollins and the two briefly scuffle before Sami Zayn and Jey Uso run down to make the save. Rollins taunts Jey, prompting Zayn to speak up. Zayn says you don’t get to talk to Jey like that.

Rollins says he’s right. Jey is family. He apologizes. He’s worked up. He says Jey is family, but Sami isn’t. What’s Sami’s excuse? Rollins and Zayn then go down memory lane about how close they are and how Roman Reigns hasn’t changed.

Zayn calls Rollins naïve. Rollins says Zayn is gullible and stupid. Zayn tells Rollins he seems frustrated. He has no problem helping him get out that frustration in the ring tonight. If that’s how he wants it. Rollins says if that’s how you want it, fine by me and walks off. Intense opener.

Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

We see the post-Survivor Series parking lot brawl between Damian Priest and The Judgment Day, and then we shoot to The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Finn Balor boasts about doing what Dominik Mysterio couldn’t, which is handle Damian Priest.

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship is officially announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. Inside the arena, Damage CTRL make their way out. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are out next.

The bell sounds. Rodriguez and Sane kick things off for their respective teams. Rodriguez jumps into the early offensive lead and then tags in Liv, who picks up where she left off after Rodriguez powerbombs Morgan onto Sane.

After some more back-and-forth action, Rodriguez hits her finisher for the pin fall victory. Once the match wraps up, Rodriguez and Morgan continue beating down SKY until Rhea Ripley runs out and makes the save.

Winners: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Backstage With Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & GUNTHER

Backstage, we catch up with The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, who catch up with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Balor says GUNTHER should’ve thanked him, not kicked him, for helping him walk out of WWE Survivor Series with his title in-tact.

GUNTHER says he had a rough time leading up to that night and needed to win on his own, and Balor robbed him of that. Dom-Dom speaks up, leading to GUNTHER challenging him to a match.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance

We are shown the complete bracket for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Inside the arena, Dakota Kai makes her way to the ring. Shayna Baszler is out next, followed by Katana Chance. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with first round action in the tourney.

Chance gets off to a good start, knocking Baszler and Kai out to the floor at ringside and hitting a big dive through the ropes. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action, with Baszler seemingly getting close to pulling off the win via her rear-naked choke, when Chance hits a big high spot and pins her for the win to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING: Katana Chance

The New Day 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

An elaborate video package is shown covering the ten-year legacy of The New Day in WWE. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are shown walking backstage, as their 10-year anniversary celebration is up next. We shoot to a quick WWE Shop holiday merchandise segment with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, and then we cut to a commercial break.

