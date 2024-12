The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

During the December 2 episode of WWE Raw, three big matches were made official for next week’s show on December 9 in Wichita, Kansas.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for next week’s show:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile (Women’s I-C Title Tourney)

* The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz

