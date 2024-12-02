Skye Blue update

Skye Blue has provided an update on her recovery from injury.

Blue hasn’t wrestled since the July 20th episode of AEW Collision after she suffered an injury during her match against Hikaru Shida. The match wound up being stopped early, and Blue later underwent surgery for a broken ankle.

During a recent interview with Chicago Wolves color analyst Billy Gardner, Blue provided an update on her status. She said,

“We’re getting there. We’re getting there. It’s hard sitting at home and watching [Kyle Fletcher] go to work and being like, ‘I feel fine, I can walk. I can wrestle, right?’ Then I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t.’ But we’re getting there. I just want to come back fully healthy so I can go crazy and do all my hardcore matches and be 100%.”

At present time, there’s no word on when Skye Blue will return to the ring.

