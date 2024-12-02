Eric Bischoff on AEW: “It’s not worth my time”

Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on AEW, stating, “So I just say, yeah, heck with it. It’s not worth my time.” When asked about AEW’s performance, he said, “They’re horrible. Come on. It’s just, I mean, I’ve given up. I used to get really frustrated with them because I actually hate seeing people screw up good opportunities. I know what that feels like. And I know how hard good opportunities are to come by. So when you see somebody just shooting themselves in the foot day after day, week after week, in every possible way, it’s frustrating for me. And I would vent that frustration. Now it’s just like, yeah, whatever. Yeah. It’s just, it is what it is. There’s no hope for them. Nothing’s going to turn that company around. There’s no light bulb going to go off in anybody’s head. And all of a sudden realize, Oh, this is how we actually get people to watch TV. They have no idea what they’re doing. And they’re too stubborn to learn.”

Eric Bischoff says there is “No hope for AEW”…under the current leadership and the current creative? No, there is no hope. He is accurate pic.twitter.com/ogqxvt6FtG — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) December 2, 2024

When asked if AEW could have a turnaround like NWO did for WCW, he said, “Not there.” Explaining why, Bischoff added, “Because there’s nobody there that knows how to tell the story. There’s nobody to know. There’s nobody there that knows what a story actually is. It’s like, I use this analogy sometimes because it’s easy to understand. Boy meets girl. Boy gets girl. Boy loses girl. Boy gets girl back. That’s a story. It’s not very compelling. Nobody cares. But if Shakespeare gets a hold of it, it’s kind of like a version of Romeo and Juliet.”

He criticized AEW’s storytelling, saying, “You’ll hear the family say, Oh, there’s great stories. There’s stories. There’s Dave Meltzer says, there’s the problem with AEW is there’s so many stories. People can’t keep up with them. I kid you not. He said that. And people take him seriously and send money every month. What the hell? There’s the stories. If there already are so bad that only the lowest form of wrestling intellect on the planet finds enjoyment in it.”

Bischoff acknowledged AEW’s appeal to a niche audience, saying, “Now you will find some people, and I think this is cool. If you just like the physical presentation of guys flying all over the place and doing all kinds of athletically amazing stuff, and you don’t care about story, you don’t care about characters. That’s your jam. AEW is your jam. And if that’s what you like, more power to you, man, I’m glad you found it.” However, he added, “It’s just not viable for the masses. It’s as Tony calls them for the sickos. First of all, why would you want to call your family sickos? Cause the majority of them prefer not to be called that just to have Tony, just a hint, but you’re Tony is Tony’s vision for that company, I guess, is to provide content for that percentage of the audience that only cares about high risk, high altitude, fast-paced action. And not about story and not about characters.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

