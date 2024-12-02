AEW announces Hook vs. Nick Wayne, match for Collision in St. Louis

– Hook will be facing off against Nick Wayne when AEW comes to the Hammerstein Ballroom next month.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that the two young up-and-comers will be facing off in singles action. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether the bout will take place on AEW Dynamite or AEW Collision.

– Announced for upcoming AEW Collision taping…

