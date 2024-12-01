Roman Reigns doesn’t care if he’s babyface or heel, WWE’s upcoming schedule, more

– Cody Rhodes posted:

— Roman Reigns via SI says he doesn’t care whether he’s heel or babyface in WWE as long as fans are happy

“Heel or face, I don’t care. It took me 39 years to GPS this skin that I wear when I go out there as a performer. That’s why it’s always important to be true to yourself and not try to be something you’re not.”

– The Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament begins this upcoming Raw

