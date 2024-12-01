Notes on Keith Lee, Toni Storm, Danhausen, and Zack Sabre Jr.

– Fightful Select reports that Keith Lee is still not cleared to return, and nothing has changed about his status.

– Dave Meltzer states that several NJPW contracts expire at the end of January, noting such names as IWGP Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr, former NEVER Openweight, IWGP Tag Team and NJPW Television Champion Jeff Cobb, United Empire’s Callum Newman, and current IWGP Heavyweight Tag Champion Henare.

– Toni Storm and Danhausen meet at a signing.

