Bronson Reed comments on suffering an unfortunate injury during Survivor Series WarGames.

Reed is now out of action for at least several weeks, possibly more after diving off the top of the cage and through a table with the Tsunami.

Injuries are temporary.

Moments are forever. pic.twitter.com/pwTjlzEnV0 — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 1, 2024

