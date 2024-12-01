11/30/24 AEW Rampage Recap
– Thunder Rosa def. Harleygram (Harley Cameron wearing a mask)
– Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada & Katsuyori Shibata def. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti.
– Nick Wayne is announced to fight Hook at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC which is a very famous ECW arena!
– The Beast Mortos def. Serpentico
– Kamille was attacked by who???
Who laid out @Kamille_brick?#AEWRampage is on TNT pic.twitter.com/tmbRPN4DiI
– Hechicero defeated Komander