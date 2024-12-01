11/30/24 AEW Rampage Recap

Dec 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Thunder Rosa def. Harleygram (Harley Cameron wearing a mask)

– Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada & Katsuyori Shibata def. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti.

– Nick Wayne is announced to fight Hook at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC which is a very famous ECW arena!

– The Beast Mortos def. Serpentico

– Kamille was attacked by who???

– Hechicero defeated Komander

