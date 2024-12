Video: Priest attacked Balor in the Survivor Series Parking Lot

Damien Priest attacked Finn Balor in the Survivor Series Parking Lot

Carlito & JD McDonagh made the save for Finn and they beat down Preist with a Steel Chair

What's this about a BRAWL going on in the parking lot?! pic.twitter.com/Qkbrhtvow0 — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2024

