JBL appears at TNA Turning Point (video), Lash Legend interviewed after Smackdown
– TNA posted:
.@JCLayfield is at #TNATurningPoint!
Watch #TNATurningPoint LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/0ovLf8f4ml
Use code TNAFREE for one month free of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/S4HczWLluS
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024
– WWE via X:
EXCLUSIVE: Although @lashlegendwwe came up short in the Women’s United States Championship Tournament Match on SmackDown, she and @JakaraWWE make it clear they will always be where the gold is at.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ArL70zDPZg
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2024