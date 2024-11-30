Bronson Reed on aligning himself with Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline

During an interview with WWE La Previa, “Big” Bronson Reed commented on if he is a permanent member of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline ahead of the 2024 Survivor Series PLE…

“That’s something that I think we’ll have to…at the moment, I consider myself a bit of a mercenary. I come in, and if someone has the right game plan of the right amount of money or something, I’ll help them out. But as for something long-term, that’s something we’ll have to see what happens after Survivor Series,”

“I feel like me and Solo, we have a similar game plan. For me, it’s not only about helping Solo win and having these new guys win, but I want to be in the main event scene, and so does he. I feel like I can control on Monday Night Raw, and he can control SmackDown. So we have a bit of an agreement here where he might not be giving me necessarily orders, but we’re thinking in the same vein.”

(quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)

