Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix/AEW updates

Penta El Zero Miedo’s AEW contract expires imminently, but Rey Fenix reportedly isn’t being let out of his contract with injury time being added, despite there being no plans to use him:

Penta’s contract expires at the end of the month. So he would be free to start in WWE imminently. There is nothing new on Fenix.

The last word is that he is not being let out of his contract but they aren’t going to use him either.

FightfulSelect also says Fenix and Penta were expected to wrap up with #AEW in the fall and head to #WWE, but when AEW caught wind of it, added injury time to their deals.

sources: Wretling Observer Newsletter & FightfulSelect

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

