New GCW opponent named for Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel to miss Turning Point
– With Ricky Starks pulled from the event…
*LA UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MATT CARDONA
vs
EFFY
Plus:
Josh Barnett vs Royce Isaacs
Matthew Justice v Dr Redacted
Zara Zakher v BrooMatke Havok
Mance Warner
Megan Bayne
Dereiss
Desperados
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sat 12/14 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/cvCiCxI120
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 29, 2024
– Just announced:
UPDATE: Due to travel complications, Trey Miguel will not be able to compete tonight at #TNATurningPoint. A replacement will be named tonight. pic.twitter.com/yhUJkXLNSK
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 29, 2024