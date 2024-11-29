Mercedes Mone: “AEW has revolutionized the wrestling world”

Mercedes Moné says that she is grateful for Tony Khan & AEW:

I am filled with gratitude for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and its visionary leader, Tony Khan. In just five years, AEW has revolutionized the wrestling world, giving me a platform to inspire future generations of female wrestlers and pursue my dream of elevating women’s wrestling on a global scale. When I first stepped into the ring, I dreamed of a future where women’s wrestling stood proudly at the forefront of the sport. Thanks to AEW, that vision feels closer than ever.

AEW has disrupted the status quo, fostering an environment where empowerment, diversity, and creativity in the ring thrive.

Looking ahead, I am filled with hope and excitement for the future. I’m eager to continue this journey with AEW, push the boundaries of what women’s wrestling can achieve, and inspire others to chase their dreams. I am profoundly thankful to Tony Khan, AEW, and my fellow wrestlers for their unwavering belief and support. Together, we are breaking barriers, making waves, and shaping a future in this beautiful sport we all love, where wrestling is celebrated worldwide.

(Source: Moné Mag)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

