Mark Henry critical of AEW’s use of Okada, Liv Morgan says Becky Lynch is a hall of famer

– Mark Henry has criticised AEW’s use of Kazuchika Okada.

“[Okada] was one of the best wrestlers in the world, top five, and now you have him delegated to saying ‘Bitch’ to pop the crowd. Let him go to work, man. That dude is amazing.”

(Source: Mark Henry | Busted Open Radio)

– Liv Morgan says Becky Lynch will never be as great as her but she is a guaranteed WWE HOFer

“I think if Becky never comes back, I definitely think she is 100% a Hall of Famer. She has become a martyr for women’s wrestling and performance all around. She can do it all. She can deliver in the ring, she can deliver on the microphone. The crowd is compelled by her when she’s out there, not to mention what she stands for in women’s wrestling.

Her goal, I think, was to really evolve it and maximise women’s wrestling and really make women’s wrestling feel just as special and important as the men’s wrestling, and she did it all while being a fantastic brand-new mom. But with all that, she’s still not as great as me.”

(Source: Liv Morgan via ITR)

