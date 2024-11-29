Heyman not a fan of promotions having a “multitude of titles”

Paul Heyman is not a big fan of having a “multitude of titles” at one time unless they have enough TV time, confirming reports that he fought against the idea of introducing a mid-card title during his time as SmackDown Head Writer in the 2000s.

“I’m not a big fan of a multitude of titles, unless you can give them enough time. We had proper focus, at that time on the championships we had and didn’t feel we needed more championships to tell better stories, and felt that the introduction of more championships only waters down the championships that we already had the spotlight on at that moment.

“What works works and what doesn’t doesn’t, if you can make it relevant, all pun intended to the island of relevancy, then it will work. If you can’t make it relevant then it won’t.

“Listen if there are 14 titles and they all mean something then you should be looking at doing number 15, if you have seven titles and you’re struggling to put relevancy on all seven then you need to cut down on the number that you have.”

(source: Interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri)

