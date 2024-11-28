Michael Hayes, Bobby Roode, and Chelsea Green notes

– Bobby Roode is once again shadowing Michael Hayes behind-the-scenes on some various producer-related assignments for WWE Raw shows.

As noted, Hayes recently returned to work for WWE after taking off some time. On the November 25 episode of WWE Raw in Glendale, AZ., Roode shadowed Hayes in producing for the War Raiders vs. Judgment Day match for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

– Although she is not advertised for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Chelsea Green is expected to be in town for the big PLE weekend.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

