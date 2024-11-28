Change in how Continental Classic winner will be determined

There was a minor change in how the Continental Classic will be decided this year compared to last year, with another wrinkle added before the final match.

Last year, the winners from the blue and gold leagues took on each other to determine the Continental Classic winner, however, this year there is an extra step added.

Now, the gold league winner will take on the runner up from the blue league while the blue league winner will take on the runner up from the gold league in a semi final match.

The eventual winners of those two semi final matches will then meet each other with the winner taking possession of the AEW Continental title.

These three matches will all take place on the same night at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

