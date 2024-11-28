11/25/24 Raw Viewership

WWE Raw this week drew an average of 1,509,000 viewers, down 7,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show faced a simulcast of NFL on ABC and ESPN which drew nearly 17 million viewers.

The first hour of Raw started with just 1,478,000 viewers and then increased to 1,541,000 viewers in the second hour.

Raw was #3 on the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic with a 0.47 average rating, down 0.02 from the prior week and #5 overall on all of television.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

