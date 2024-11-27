X-Pac to appear on next week’s WWE NXT

– X-PAC let’s Shawn Michaels know he is coming to Orlando for next weeks episode of NXT

Hey @ShawnMichaels,

Next week's nXt show looks too good to miss. I'm coming to Orlando to watch it live! — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) November 27, 2024

This isn't happening. I apologize if anyone made plans based on my post. https://t.co/cpdCK4OHq1 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) November 9, 2024

