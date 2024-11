Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to advance in the Women’s WWE Speed Title tournament

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@ZelinaVegaWWE and @ImChelseaGreen battle it out to see who will advance in the Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Quarterfinals? pic.twitter.com/3NDqM8M3JM

— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2024