– WWE has announced John Cena will officially be part of Elimination Chamber in 2025.

The time is NOW! Don't miss @JohnCena's LAST TIME EVER in Toronto at Elimination Chamber. Register here for pre-sale info ⤵️ ️ https://t.co/dGfkGSNvyE pic.twitter.com/NPkWrIu8Vm — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2024

– Riho has said on her blog that she is currently back in the U.S. She is going through some tests from doctors for her to be medically cleared.

