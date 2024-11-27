Grand Slam Australia officially relocated
AEW Grand Slam in Australia has changed venues due to lack of ticket sales. Originally they had their eyes for 50,000 tickets and have barely sold 10,000.
Now they’re moving to a 13,000 seat arena.
Their biggest active Australian star (Fletcher) is a heel, and aside from that they’ve got, what, Buddy Matthews and Harley Cameron? Not that you need Australians to get over in Australia, but they clearly overestimated their drawing power for their first time there and/or assumed if it worked in England it would work anywhere.
On a different note, how exactly does it work for ticketholders when the venue changes like that? People buy specific tickets for specific reasons – price tier, which side of the ring they’re on, how far up they are, etc. – so do they try to approximate that when assigning seats in the new venue or does everything just get thrown into the randomizer and people get what they get with no say in the matter? Has this happened to anyone here?