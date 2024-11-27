Fans Will Pick The Destination For a Major, Live TNA Wrestling Event in 2025: NYC or LA?
Filed to GERWECK.NET:
TNA Wrestling will announce the destination for a groundbreaking live event in 2025 on Wednesday, December 4 – and fans will pick the location.
Based on fan feedback since February 2024, the top two locations that fans want a major live TNA show are New York City and Los Angeles.
So, the destination is up to you, the loyal TNA fans, cast your vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TNAEventPoll.
The destination will be announced on all TNA Wrestling social media platforms and the TNA website at 2:22pm ET on Wednesday, December 4.
