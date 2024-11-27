Bracket for the Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier

Nov 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

All Elite Wrestling has announced their women for the Wrestle Dynasty Cup.

The participants:

• Jamie Hayter
• Queen Aminata
• Serena Deeb
• Willow Nightingale

