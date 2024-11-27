Bracket for the Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier
All Elite Wrestling has announced their women for the Wrestle Dynasty Cup.
The participants:
• Jamie Hayter
• Queen Aminata
• Serena Deeb
• Willow Nightingale
WrestleDynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier@jmehytr vs @amisylle
TOMORROW, Wed 11/27
Chicago
Thanksgiving Eve #AEWDynamite
LIVE, East AND West Coast
8pm ET/5pm PT, TBS@SerenaDeeb vs @willowwrestles
12/7 #AEWCollision
Columbus
Finals#WinterIsComing Collision
St. Louis pic.twitter.com/n56PnhHTbN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 27, 2024