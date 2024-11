Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT:

– X Pac makes an Appearance

– Eric Bischoff makes an Appearance

– Tag Team Battle Royal

– Jaida Parker vs Cora Jade vs Kelani Jordan vs Wren Sinclair in a Last Chance Fatal 4 Way Match

– Eddy Thorpe vs Lexis King vs Axiom vs Cedric Alexander in a Last Chance Fatal 4 Way Match

