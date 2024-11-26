Dwayne Johnson’s Red One movie down to #3 on box office chart

Dwayne Johnson’s Red One Christmas movie slipped to the third place in the box office charts this weekend following the release of Wicked and Gladiator II.

Red One had a $13 million weekend according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, sending its domestic total to $52,910,550. Internationally, the movie has $64,200,000 in box office revenue for a total of $117,110,550 worldwide. That falls massively short of the $250 million budget the movie had plus an additional $100 million in marketing.

The cast also features Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K. Simmons in the leading roles and it’s directed by Jake Kasdan.

The Rock is back with a second movie in theaters this week with the release of Moana 2, a movie which is expected to do better in box office revenue.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

