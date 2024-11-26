AEW Grand Slam: Australia expected to change venues

AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February 2025 currently scheduled for Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane is likely moving to another venue. It should be announced sooner than later.

Over the past week, the current seating map changed significantly, with many seats removed and numerous sections becoming untrackable. While it was unclear if the map was in transition, there have been no further changes since then, and it now shows limited ticket availability.

The show was originally scheduled to take place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, AU. Initial VIP sales were encouraging but after that, much of the map was still available in large quantities of available tickets

(Sources: FightfulSelect & WrestleTixs)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

