Vanessa Hudgens attends Raw, Bayley booked for the Survivor Series

Nov 25, 2024

– Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens was in the crowd for RAW as she acknowledged Roman Reigns.

– Bayley is the 5th member for the babyfaces for Survivor Series Wargames

