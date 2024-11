Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14

There's no love lost between these two. @CodyRhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against @FightOwensFight at Saturday Night's Main Event! LONG ISLAND, NY

️ https://t.co/ZzmV0aFc56 pic.twitter.com/rGVhBNMN66 — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2024

