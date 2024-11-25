Over 44,000 tickets sold for the 2025 Royal Rumble so far

Ticket tracking service @WrestleTix is estimating that WWE has moved over 44,000 tickets for the Royal Rumble already just over a week after tickets went on sale to the general public.

The first count stands at 44,500, with Lucas Oil Field stadium being set up for around 6,000 more seats. While the absolute majority of the seats in the stands were sold, the same cannot be said for those on the floor, where the most expensive tickets are.

The floor sections remain largely empty and judging from previous stadium shows, they are the last ones to get sold simply because they are the ones which cost the most. Floor seats, so far away from the ring that you wouldn’t be able to see anything, start from $400 while ringside will cost you up to $6,000 behind the commentary desks.

The cheapest standard ticket is currently set at $275, while the cheapest verified resale ticket is $151. That is of course excluding taxes and fees.

Some sections on the camera side of the stadium have been opened but Lucas Oil Field holds over 70,000 seats, so there will be a good chunk of the stadium closed off unless tickets really take off.

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.com.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

