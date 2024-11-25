Jordynne Grace makes ESPN list

Nov 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jordynne Grace posted:

ESPN’s “Best 30 under 30” has been revealed!

The Top 10:

1. Dominik Mysterio (WWE)
2. MJF (AEW)
3. Toni Storm (AEW)
4. Rhea Ripley (WWE)
5. Mariah May (AEW)
6. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW)
7. Jack Perry (AEW)
8. Kyle Fletcher (AEW)
9. Daniel Garcia (AEW)
10. Shota Umino (NJPW)
11. Bron Breakker (WWE)
12. Kaito Kiyomiya (NOAH)
13. El Hijo del Vikingo (AAA)
14. Kris Statlander (AEW)
15. Austin Theory (WWE)
16. Jordynne Grace (TNA)
17. HOOK (AEW)
18. Tiffany Stratton (WWE)
19. Mascara Dorada (CMLL)
20. Roxanne Perez (WWE)
21. Wheeler Yuta (AEW)
22. Logan Paul (WWE)
23. Yuma Aoyagi (AJPW)
24. Gabe Kidd (NJPW)
25. Utami Hayashishita (Marigold)
26. Julia Hart (AEW)
27. Jamie Hayter (AEW)
28. Shun Skywalker (Dragongate)
29. Dragon Lee (WWE)
30. Yuma Anzai (AJPW)

