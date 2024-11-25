Jordynne Grace makes ESPN list
– Jordynne Grace posted:
Making it into @espn’s “30 Under 30” for the second year in a row is a blessing
Being able to represent TNA and its illustrious history is priceless. pic.twitter.com/8jOEF6divO
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) November 25, 2024
Congratulations to @JordynneGrace for ranking in @espn's 30 wrestlers under 30!
Check it out: https://t.co/yoYZ7uFT3I pic.twitter.com/3V8AwfqS8V
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 25, 2024
ESPN’s “Best 30 under 30” has been revealed!
The Top 10:
1. Dominik Mysterio (WWE)
2. MJF (AEW)
3. Toni Storm (AEW)
4. Rhea Ripley (WWE)
5. Mariah May (AEW)
6. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW)
7. Jack Perry (AEW)
8. Kyle Fletcher (AEW)
9. Daniel Garcia (AEW)
10. Shota Umino (NJPW)
11. Bron Breakker (WWE)
12. Kaito Kiyomiya (NOAH)
13. El Hijo del Vikingo (AAA)
14. Kris Statlander (AEW)
15. Austin Theory (WWE)
16. Jordynne Grace (TNA)
17. HOOK (AEW)
18. Tiffany Stratton (WWE)
19. Mascara Dorada (CMLL)
20. Roxanne Perez (WWE)
21. Wheeler Yuta (AEW)
22. Logan Paul (WWE)
23. Yuma Aoyagi (AJPW)
24. Gabe Kidd (NJPW)
25. Utami Hayashishita (Marigold)
26. Julia Hart (AEW)
27. Jamie Hayter (AEW)
28. Shun Skywalker (Dragongate)
29. Dragon Lee (WWE)
30. Yuma Anzai (AJPW)