Chelsea Green attends the Seahawks game, frustration vented towards WWE management

– Chelsea Green was at the Seahawks game Sunday handing out t-shirts after their win over the Cardinals.

– Talent and staff have recently communicated to WWE management their frustrations on with longer being able to get comp tickets for their friends and family.

WWE higher ups say it’s a product of their success as of late and chalk it up to WWE being a very hot ticket.

(source: Fightful Select)

