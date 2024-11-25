Big Boom AJ suffered a broken foot during his match at Full Gear

Nov 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW has confirmed Big Boom AJ suffered a broken foot during Full Gear but still managed to finish the match against QT Marshall.

Per PWInsider, they heard that AJ was seen at the AEW hotel after the show using crutches for support.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Heather Lynn

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal