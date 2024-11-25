Big Boom AJ suffered a broken foot during his match at Full Gear

AEW has confirmed Big Boom AJ suffered a broken foot during Full Gear but still managed to finish the match against QT Marshall.

Per PWInsider, they heard that AJ was seen at the AEW hotel after the show using crutches for support.

Just tell the truth AEW…I hurt him and if it wasn’t for Big Justice, I would have put him down for the count with the newly named “Doom Cutter”! https://t.co/dAyxEfat0V — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) November 25, 2024

