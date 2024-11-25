Behind the scenes footage of CM Punk’s surprise return at 2023 Survivor Series published

On the one year anniversary of his return to WWE, a behind the scenes look at CM Punk’s shocking appearance at last year’s Survivor Series was published on the WWE’s YouTube channel.

The video starts with Punk getting escorted to Gorilla by Bruce Prichard as he meets William Regal, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Michael PS Hayes, and a select few others who were at the closed-off area before his music hit.

After he comes out, footage shows Triple H sneaking behind the curtain, waiting for Punk to come back to congratulate him on his return.

Punk then meets several other WWE Superstars backstage who were all eager to see him and waited to shake hands one by one of every star who was in the WarGames match, from the faces to the heels. Randy Orton jokingly tells Punk that he couldn’t enjoy 10 minutes of his return before he was out-shined by Punk.

Triple H then pulls Punk aside to tell him to pose for a photo together, a photo which Triple H put on X with the caption, “Mighty cold day in hell.”

You can check out the cool 9-minute video below

