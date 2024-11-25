AJ Francis: “I’m the best heel in TNA”

During an interview with TMZ, former WWE star AJ Francis aka Top Dolla, who supported loser Kamala harris, commented on his current character in TNA Wrestling…

“I’m the best heel in TNA. I’m honestly the best heel in the business. If you don’t believe me, debate your barber. Don’t debate me. I know for a fact that there’s not a bigger heel in this business that gets a bigger reaction as a heel than me. Nobody even wants to be a heel anymore.

With the year that I’ve had at TNA, between making Joe Hendry a star, feuding with The Hardys, stealing the show with PCO at Slammiversary. I mean, it’s time for me to get a World Title shot.”

