The ‘Costco Guys’ appearance draws strong viewership

At 10.8M views, the ‘Costco Guys’ appearance this week on AEW Dynamite is now the 3rd most viewed clip on Twitter by a pro-wrestling company in 2024.

#1 Joe Hendry arrives in NXT — 18.7M

#2 The Undertaker at WrestleMania XL — 11.3M

#3 Costco Guys on AEW Dynamite — 10.8M

