The ‘Costco Guys’ appearance draws strong viewership
At 10.8M views, the ‘Costco Guys’ appearance this week on AEW Dynamite is now the 3rd most viewed clip on Twitter by a pro-wrestling company in 2024.
#1 Joe Hendry arrives in NXT — 18.7M
#2 The Undertaker at WrestleMania XL — 11.3M
#3 Costco Guys on AEW Dynamite — 10.8M
November 24, 2024