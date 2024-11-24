The ‘Costco Guys’ appearance draws strong viewership

Nov 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

At 10.8M views, the ‘Costco Guys’ appearance this week on AEW Dynamite is now the 3rd most viewed clip on Twitter by a pro-wrestling company in 2024.

#1 Joe Hendry arrives in NXT — 18.7M
#2 The Undertaker at WrestleMania XL — 11.3M
#3 Costco Guys on AEW Dynamite — 10.8M

