Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cardona announced, ROH talent for the Women’s Cup

– Ricky Starks is set to make his in-ring GCW debut against Matt Cardona.

– The ROH 4-Way qualifier for the Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup is official:

– Athena

– Billie Starkz

– Red Velvet

– Leyla Hirsch

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email