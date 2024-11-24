Ricky Starks backstage at Full Gear, Daniel Garcia set for Continental Classic

– During the ‘Full Gear’ media scrum, Daniel Garcia has confirmed that he is set to be in this years Continental Classic which begins this Wednesday on the Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite.

– Ricky Starks was backstage at Full Gear, the first time he’s been at an AEW event in some time. Starks was said to be warmly greeted by those backstage.

His GCW booking earlier in the day would have had to have been approved by AEW management.

(Source: PWInsider)

