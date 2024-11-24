11/24/24 Bloodsport 12 results
– Lou Nixon wins over Calvin Tankman in the opening match
– David Modzmanashvili d. Matt Makowski
– Dominic Garrini defeated Kevin Ku
– Charlie Dempsey defeated Hot Sauce Tracy Williams
BREAKING NEWS
Due to an injury, AKIRA will not be taking on Charlie Dempsey tonight at Bloodsport XII…
But a replacement has been found and a match will be had.
— (@JoshLBarnett) November 24, 2024
– Marina Shafir (with Jon Moxley) defeated Jody Threat
MOX is in the house to support @marinashafir at #JBBS12. pic.twitter.com/7IPoM33yMu
— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) November 25, 2024
– Masha Slamovich defeated Lei Ying Lee to retain the Knockouts Title
– Karmen Petrovic defeated Sumie Sakai
Karmen Petrovic via TKO! #JBBS12 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wTXvWtDuTI
— Cigano (@Cigano300) November 25, 2024
– Royce Isaacs defeated Myles Borne
– Josh Alexander defeated Speedball Mike Bailey
– Josh Barnett defeated MVP
Barnett celebrates his win and issues an Open Challenge to anyone to step up and face him at The Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19th.