11/24/24 Bloodsport 12 results

– Lou Nixon wins over Calvin Tankman in the opening match

– David Modzmanashvili d. Matt Makowski

– Dominic Garrini defeated Kevin Ku

– Charlie Dempsey defeated Hot Sauce Tracy Williams

BREAKING NEWS

Due to an injury, AKIRA will not be taking on Charlie Dempsey tonight at Bloodsport XII…

But a replacement has been found and a match will be had.

— (@JoshLBarnett) November 24, 2024