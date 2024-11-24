11/24/24 Bloodsport 12 results

Nov 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Lou Nixon wins over Calvin Tankman in the opening match

– David Modzmanashvili d. Matt Makowski

– Dominic Garrini defeated Kevin Ku

– Charlie Dempsey defeated Hot Sauce Tracy Williams

– Marina Shafir (with Jon Moxley) defeated Jody Threat

– Masha Slamovich defeated Lei Ying Lee to retain the Knockouts Title

– Karmen Petrovic defeated Sumie Sakai

– Royce Isaacs defeated Myles Borne

– Josh Alexander defeated Speedball Mike Bailey

– Josh Barnett defeated MVP

Barnett celebrates his win and issues an Open Challenge to anyone to step up and face him at The Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19th.

