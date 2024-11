Tama Tonga needed medical attention on his bottom lip after the brawl with the OG Bloodline and CM Punk at the end of WWE SmackDown…

EXCLUSIVE: Following a shocking finish to #SmackDown, Tama Tonga requires medical attention after trading haymakers with members of The OG Bloodline. pic.twitter.com/21IJEPMKon — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email