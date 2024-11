Taz comments on AEW using The CostCo Guys on a PPV after fan backlash…

It’s still amazes me as the build towards tonight’s #AEWFullGear ppv show… some hardcore fans are still confused or bitching & crying moaning. that the Costco guy has a match. Wake up… This guy has a huge reach which basically means he has a massive following of millions. Fresh…

— taz (@OfficialTAZ) November 23, 2024