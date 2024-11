Gigi Dolin returns to the ring at NXT live event

Gigi Dolin has returned to the ring.

Dolin, who has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury back in March, appeared at Friday night’s NXT live event in Lakeland, FL.

Dolin faced Cora Jade in a singles match.

Gigi Dolin pins Cora Jade for the win #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/H3Ofqwkq76 — ed (@ghostlykiddd) November 23, 2024

