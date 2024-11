Chelsea Green advances in Women’s U.S. Championship tournament

Chelsea Green advances in WWE Women’s U.S. Championship tournament on SmackDown!

She will face Bayley in the semi-final round

Green defeated Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat Match to advance.

Can you SEA me as your champ yet? @WWE pic.twitter.com/WV5xudduuY — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 23, 2024

