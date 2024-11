AEW confirms the upcoming debut of Fight For The Fallen

AEW Dynamite ‘Fight For The Fallen’ on January 1 will be the first AEW simulcast on MAX, billed as “the mother of all simulcasts”

AEW has officially announced that their first simulcast on MAX will be new year's day Fight For The Fallen. #AEWFullGear #AEW pic.twitter.com/1VpAaEGEmW — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 23, 2024

